England fined for slow over rate in second Test win over New Zealand
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jun 2022 04:14 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2022 04:14 PM BdST
England have been fined 40% of their match fee and docked two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over rate in their win over New Zealand in the second Test at Trent Bridge, the governing body ICC said on Wednesday.
England chased 299 in 50 overs on the final day of the Test to win by five wickets and clinch the three-match series against the reigning world Test champions.
Ben Stokes' side were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, with match referee Richie Richardson imposing the sanction.
"England captain Ben Stokes plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement.
England are second-bottom in the World Test Championship standings.
More stories
- Australia beat Sri Lanka in first ODI
- Bairstow blasts England to victory over NZ
- Chahal, Harshal power India to T20 win over South Africa
- IPL broadcast deal fetches $6.2bn
- NZ throw away wickets to give England hope
- Klaasen fifty puts S Africa 2-0 ahead against India
- England respond strongly in second Test
- Sri Lanka avoid whitewash by Australia
Recent Stories
- England captain Stokes 'blown away' by Test win at Trent Bridge
- Chahal, Harshal power India to convincing T20 win over South Africa
- Maxwell blitz helps Australia beat Sri Lanka in first ODI
- IPL broadcast deal fetches $6.2bn; Disney, Viacom 18 bag rights
- New Zealand set England 299 to win on final day
- New Zealand establish 128-run lead over England
Opinion
Most Read
- Capacity lights shine on Padma Bridge for the first time
- At odds with Omar Sani’s claim, Moushumi says Zayed Khan did not disrespect her
- Hasina to pose for group photos with everyone linked to Padma Bridge
- Govt sacks 'runaway' aide to former education minister
- Bangladesh to begin first digital population census at 12am Wednesday
- ‘Most polluted’: Study says air pollution shortens life expectancy by nearly 7 years in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 162 new COVID cases, no deaths
- Bangladesh to shut down more online news portals for publishing fake news
- Voting underway in Cumilla city election
- The Saudi investment king who no longer rules alone