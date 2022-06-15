England fined for slow over rate in second Test win over New Zealand

England chased 299 in 50 overs on the final day of the Test to win by five wickets and clinch the three-match series against the reigning world Test champions.

Ben Stokes' side were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, with match referee Richie Richardson imposing the sanction.

"England captain Ben Stokes plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement.

England are second-bottom in the World Test Championship standings.