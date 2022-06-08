Stifling Pakistan heat is no sweat for West Indies, says skipper
Delayed starts, extra breaks and ice collars are some of the measures being taken to help players beat the heat in Pakistan's one-day series against West Indies but visiting skipper Nicholas Pooran is not overly concerned about the conditions in Multan.
The sides begin a three-match series later on Wednesday in one of Pakistan's hottest cities, with temperatures likely to hover around 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) on all three days.
The series could not be played in December due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the West Indies camp and was shifted out of Rawalpindi last month following political rallies in nearby Islamabad.
The matches will start at 1600 local time (1100 GMT) and the Pakistan Cricket Board is providing ice collars, vests, and extra water breaks, cricket website ESPNcricinfo reported.
However, West Indies captain Pooran was not too worried about the conditions after the team's first practice session on Tuesday.
"Hopefully it doesn't affect us. Coming from the Caribbean, it is quite similar, so I think we'll be alright," he said.
"The guys are coping well, the medical team is doing everything to keep us protected.
"You can't see the future, but I don't think the heat will be too much of a problem after what I saw this afternoon."
West Indies added all-rounder Keemo Paul to their squad on Wednesday.
