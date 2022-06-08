Rahul out with injury, Pant to lead second string India v S Africa
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jun 2022 08:45 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2022 08:45 PM BdST
Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will lead India in the home Twenty20 series against South Africa after KL Rahul was ruled out with a groin injury on Wednesday.
Top order batsman Rahul had been put in charge after India decided to rest several frontline players, including regular captain Rohit Sharma and stalwart Virat Kohli, at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last month.
Left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav will also miss the five-match series after sustaining a hand injury while batting in the nets ahead of Thursday's series opener in New Delhi, the Indian cricket board said in a statement.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to a memorable IPL victory in their debut season, will be Pant's deputy.
The home side have not named any replacements for the injured two.
