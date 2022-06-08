Australia thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in first T20
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jun 2022 01:53 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2022 01:53 AM BdST
Reigning Twenty20 world champions Australia sealed a dominant 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20 international in Colombo on Tuesday after fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took four wickets and their openers comfortably chased a modest target.
Put in to bat, Sri Lanka looked to be in control when they were 100-1 in the 12th over but the hosts were bundled out for 128 as Hazlewood took three wickets in an over to finish with 4-16, while Mitchell Starc bagged 3-26.
The Australian cricket board announced before the match that fast bowler Sean Abbott, who was in their T20 squad, would return home after breaking a finger in the nets.
The second T20 will be held on Wednesday followed by the third on Saturday. The teams will then play five one-day internationals and two Tests.
