Gujarat win IPL title in fairytale debut season
>>Reuters
Published: 30 May 2022 01:11 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2022 01:11 AM BdST
Debutants Gujarat Titans were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions on Sunday after they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final in Ahmedabad.
Opting to bat first, 2008 champions Rajasthan never got going and posted a below-par 130-9 with Jos Buttler, this IPL's leading scorer, topscoring for them with a rather subdued 39.
Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya (3-17) led by example with the ball, dismissing counterpart Sanju Samson, opener Buttler and Rajasthan's middle-order lynchpin Shimron Hetmyer.
Pandya shone with the bat too, scoring 34 and forging a 63-run stand with Shubman Gill to help Gujarat overcome a slow start to their chase.
Opener Gill remained unbeaten on 45, sealing Gujarat's victory with a six and with 11 balls to spare.
South African David Miller made a quickfire 32 not out for Gujarat in the low-scoring final in front of more than 100,000 fans.
- Gujarat look to cap dream IPL season
- McCullum vows to inject positive energy into England team
- Buttler hundred propels Rajasthan into IPL final
- Sri Lanka win Test series in Bangladesh
- We weren’t able to handle pressure: Shakib
- Mathews, Chandimal put Sri Lanka in command
- Mathews, de Silva fifties as Sri Lanka keep building
- Australia players raise Sri Lanka tour concerns
- Revenge fuels Rajasthan, Gujarat look to cap dream IPL season
- McCullum vows to inject positive energy into England team
- Buttler hundred propels Rajasthan into IPL final
- Silverwood's Sri Lanka win Test series in Bangladesh
- After another top-order collapse, Shakib says Bangladesh failed to handle the pressure
- Bangladesh four down after Mathews, Chandimal tons lift Sri Lanka to 506
Most Read
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Mashiur says donors offered him foreign consultancy if he gave up Padma Bridge job
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Nepal suspends search for missing plane with 22 on board
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Russia pummels eastern towns in bid to encircle Ukraine forces
- Student drowns in Dhaka University pond
- Bus crashes into a tree in Barishal, 10 dead
- Clinical Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title