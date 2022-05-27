After another top-order collapse, Shakib says Bangladesh failed to handle the pressure
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2022 02:06 AM BdST Updated: 27 May 2022 02:06 AM BdST
Shakib Al Hasan has admitted that Bangladesh failed to handle the pressure once again with their top-order collapsing and putting the team at risk of losing the second Test against Sri Lanka in Dhaka.
"We weren't able to handle the pressure, and it has been happening like this recently,” the all-rounder said at a press conference after the game on Day 4 at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Bangladesh would have lost the match already had Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das not scored centuries in the first innings. In the two innings, Bangladesh have had eight ducks so far.
The hosts lost four of their established batsmen within the 10th over, reaching 34 before stumps, 107 runs behind Sri Lanka, with Mushfiqur (14) and Litton (1) at the crease.
“It happened when I was not in the team, and now it's happening when I am in the team. We are failing in the second innings in the recent past. We had a chance to improve upon it, but we failed today as well. But we shouldn't call it 'the end' before it ends," Shakib said.
"We have all faced similar problems in the past. We have seen both sides - success and failure. What is important is to remember what formula helped us become successful. Since we are not used to such a state of mind, it is vital that we keep it in our memory.”
