BCB president thinks Bangladesh are “unfortunate” to not get Shakib against Sri Lanka in Chattogram

The allrounder is in self-isolation after being diagnosed with the disease on his return from the United States to join the Tigers ahead of the first Test against the islanders, which will begin on May 15.

“It's unfortunate for us. I pray he recovers soon. I spoke to Shakib yesterday. He said he was doing well. He will undergo [COVID test] after several days as per our protocol,” Hassan said on Wednesday.

Shakib was left out of the Tigers’ Chattogram Test squad on Tuesday after testing positive and joined a growing list of absentees, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed also unavailable for Bangladesh.

“We'll have to play with either a batsman or a bowler short in the team due to Shakib’s absence. [The team] are not getting him when they need him,” the BCB chief added.

“Now all we can do is pray... (that) he joins the team soon. But it's a big blow for the team”

“Sri Lanka are strong and we're very weak in Tests. This was, and still is, a huge opportunity for us [to prove otherwise]," Hassan observed. "We're hoping the player replacing Shakib will put up a good show and we've some experience as well.”

“I don’t think it's impossible for us to beat any team.”

Earlier this week, Hassan said the management had little idea about which games Shakib would play.