Shakib out of opening Test against Sri Lanka after catching COVID

The allrounder is isolating at home after being diagnosed with the disease on his return from a trip to the United States.

As per the Managed Event Environment protocol for the series, Shakib underwent a PCR and a rapid antigen test as a pre-requisite for joining the team. Both tests have returned positive results on Tuesday, a media statement read.

He will now recover in self isolation and will be re-tested in due course, it added.

The first game against the islanders will begin in Chattogram on May 15.

The teams are slated to play two Tests in the series.