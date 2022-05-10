Shakib out of opening Test against Sri Lanka after catching COVID
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2022 07:56 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2022 08:13 PM BdST
Shakib Al Hasan has been left out of the Bangladesh squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka after testing positive for COVID-19.
The allrounder is isolating at home after being diagnosed with the disease on his return from a trip to the United States.
As per the Managed Event Environment protocol for the series, Shakib underwent a PCR and a rapid antigen test as a pre-requisite for joining the team. Both tests have returned positive results on Tuesday, a media statement read.
He will now recover in self isolation and will be re-tested in due course, it added.
The first game against the islanders will begin in Chattogram on May 15.
The teams are slated to play two Tests in the series.
