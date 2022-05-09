Chennai's Conway credits Dhoni for success against spin
>> Reuters
Published: 09 May 2022 06:11 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2022 06:11 PM BdST
Chennai Super Kings batsman Devon Conway said skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's advice on handling spinners helped him score his third straight half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they thumped Delhi Capitals by 91 runs on Sunday.
Conway usually plays the sweep shot against spin bowling but was dismissed when he attempted one against Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in their last game.
A chat with Dhoni prompted Conway to play more straight and the New Zealander reaped the rewards against Delhi, stepping out to hit spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav for huge sixes in their opening overs.
"I've got to give credit to MS tonight," Conway, whose 87 followed scores of 85 not out and 56, told Star Sports. "In the last game I swept quite a lot and unfortunately got out playing the sweep.
"Dhoni said to me, 'I think the guys are going to try to bowl fuller to you tonight. So maybe come out and try to hit them straight.'
"So he sort of gave me the guidelines to try to execute that. That's what I tried to do."
Conway scored 54 runs from the 20 balls of spin he faced in the match, according to ESPN Cricinfo statistics, as Chennai scored 208-6 in their 20 overs at the DY Patil Stadium.
England all-rounder Moeen Ali claimed three wickets for 13 runs in his four overs to ensure champions Chennai dismissed Delhi for 117 in 17.4 overs and seal their fourth win in 11 games this season.
- Tigers move up in T20 rankings
- Dhoni returns as Chennai captain
- Stokes succeeds Root as England Test captain
- Kohli gets Bangalore backing despite batting failure
- Mumbai batsmen have to step up: Rohit
- Graeme Smith cleared of racism allegations
- Stokes backs Root to keep shining with bat
- England’s Morgan says coaching roles should be split
- Bangladesh climb to eighth in T20 rankings, move ahead of Afghanistan
- Dhoni returns as Chennai captain after Jadeja steps down
- Ben Stokes succeeds Joe Root as England Test captain
- Kohli gets Bangalore backing despite latest batting failure
- Mumbai batsmen have to step up, says captain Rohit
- South Africa's Smith cleared of racism allegations by independent panel
Most Read
- Government borrowing from banks rises while saving certificate sales drop
- Journalists are ‘overdoing it’, says rail minister’s wife’s nephew amid ticketless travel row
- Bangladesh bakes in heatwave as Cyclone Asani brews over bay
- Wife’s friend arrested over ‘suicide’ of Bangladeshi-American in Dhaka
- The era of cheap and plenty may be ending
- Cycle Asani turns severe but may skirt Bangladesh coast, say meteorologists
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Over 3,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil seized in Chattogram amid shortage
- Eid under the Taliban shows a changed Afghanistan
- Sri Lanka gets another year to repay $200m to Bangladesh amid economic crisis