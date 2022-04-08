South Africa win the toss and bat first in second Test v Bangladesh
South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final Test against Bangladesh at St George’s Park on Friday, looking to secure the series and valuable points for the World Test Championship.
The home side go into the game unchanged from their 220-run first Test victory in Durban, though are still without six of their regulars who have opted to play in the Indian Premier League, including their entire first-choice pace attack.
That means they stick with two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer at a ground that is known for a traditionally low and slow wicket.
"It (the pitch) looks a little bit dry, that ties us in with us playing two spinners," Elgar said at the toss. "We have selected the same team, we want consistency and it is fair for the players to retain their spots."
Bangladesh have made two changes to their side and will want to put behind them the disappointment of being bowled out for 53 in their second innings at Kingsmead.
Opener Tamim Iqbal comes in for Shadman Islam at the top of the order, while left-arm spinner Taijul Islam replaces injured seamer Taskin Ahmed.
"We would have batted too," captain Mominul Haque said. "We have to come back strongly this time. There were good things (in the first Test). We have to play better in the 15 sessions in this game."
Teams:
South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickleton, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.
