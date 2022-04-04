Bangladesh's Salma Khatun named in ICC's team of the Women's World Cup 2022
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2022 04:11 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2022 04:11 PM BdST
Salma Khatun has been selected in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 team of the tournament after a memorable debut campaign in New Zealand.
The Bangladesh stalwart made the star-studded lineup on the back of some stellar displays with the ball.
The off-spinner finished with 10 wickets at an economy rate of just 3.79. Salma played her part in Bangladesh’s historic nine-run triumph over Pakistan in Hamilton, returning figures of 1 for 29 off nine overs.
She also made a notable contribution against eventual champions Australia, removing the top three of a formidable batting lineup to ignite hopes of an unlikely upset.
Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning -- all of whom feature in the team of the tournament -- were among some of the quality top-order batters she dismissed. Salma also chipped in with the bat throughout Bangladesh's maiden World Cup campaign.
The tournament's most valuable team comprised of stars from only five countries, with four Australians, including Player of the Tournament Healy, and three South Africans making the list.
Australia’s Lanning has been named captain of the team after guiding her side to the title and scoring 394 runs.
Upstox Most Valuable Team:
Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)
Alyssa Healy (wk) (Australia)
Meg Lanning (capt) (Australia)
Rachael Haynes (Australia)
Nat Sciver (England)
Beth Mooney (Australia)
Hayley Matthews (West Indies)
Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)
Sophie Ecclestone (England)
Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)
Salma Khatun (Bangladesh)
12th player: Charlie Dean (England)
