Tamim not keen on T20 Internationals for at least 6 months

The left-handed batsman hopes the Tigers’ T20 team will not need his services anymore.

The 32-year-old asked the management to leave the door open for youngsters to battle for a place in the squad.

Tamim said if the team feel after six months that they need the senior batsman in his role, he will reconsider returning to the fold.

Earlier this week, President of Bangladesh Cricket Board Nazmul Hassan said the experienced opener had asked him not to force him to play in the shortest format of cricket.

Tamim pulled out of a T20 series against New Zealand and returned home after the One-Day Internationals in March last year citing “personal reasons”.

In September, he dropped out of the T20 World Cup, saying he took the decision because he had been away from T20 format for a long time.

Injury then ruled him out of the squad for a T20 series against Pakistan.

In a career spanning 74 T20Is, Tamim scored 1,701 runs at an average of 24.65 with 7 half-centuries and the only century by a Bangladeshi in the format.

Only Mahmudullah (113 games) and Shakib Al Hasan (94 games) have scored more runs in the format than Tamim but have lower averages.

Tamim returned to action recently and is currently playing in Bangladesh Premier League for Minister Dhaka.