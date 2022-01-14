England seamers wreck Australia top order
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jan 2022 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2022 04:22 PM BdST
England reduced Australia to 85-4 as their seamers gave the tourists a dream start in the fifth and final Ashes Test at Hobart's Bellerive Oval on Friday.
Having already lost the series following heavy defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne, England's all-seam attack reduced Australia to 12-3 inside 10 overs.
Marnus Labuschagne, who capitalised on an early reprieve to make a breezy 44, and Travis Head arrested Australia's slide with a counter-attacking stand of 71 off 74 balls.
Head was batting on 31 at the break with Cameron Green on two at the other end.
Earlier, England captain Joe Root won an important toss and elected to field under an overcast sky hoping his bowlers would exploit the conditions.
The all-seam attack, minus veteran James Anderson, did not let him down.
Usman Khawaja had forced his retention after his twin hundreds batting in the middle order in Sydney but walked out to open the innings alongside David Warner as Head recovered from COVID-19 to reclaim his number five position.
Ollie Robinson drew first blood in the sixth over when Zak Crawley took a catch in the second slip to send back Warner after a 22-ball duck.
Crawley spilled Labuschagne, yet to open his account, in Robinson's next over, diving to his left in what could have been a regular catch for Root at first slip.
The England captain was involved in the next dismissal when Khawaja edged Stuart Broad to depart for six.
Crawley did not make a mistake when Robinson induced an edge from Steve Smith, who was dismissed for a duck.
Labuschagne decided to counter-attack to ease the pressure despite his occasional failure to middle the ball and time his shots.
He nonchalantly flicked Chris Woakes for a six before his bizarre dismissal for 43 close to the dinner break.
The right-hander was bowled around his leg by Broad after he had shuffled outside off-stump and slipped over.
- Pant scores brilliant ton but South Africa fight back
- Gibson set to quit as Bangladesh bowling coach
- Khawaja to open for Australia in final Ashes Test
- India move ahead in third Test
- S Africa fight back in third Test
- Lift ban on Yorkshire hosting internationals: Rafiq
- West Indies v Ireland ODI series to resume
- S Africa take honours on day one
- Pant ton helps India set S Africa victory target of 212
- Ottis Gibson set to quit as Bangladesh bowling coach. He will join PSL side Multan Sultans
- Khawaja to open for Australia, Harris dropped for final Ashes Test
- India bowl S Africa out for 210 to take narrow first innings lead
- Bumrah strikes early but South Africa fight back in third Test
- Lift ban on Yorkshire hosting internationals: Rafiq
Most Read
- Govt tightens curbs as omicron spreads. But Dhaka appears oblivious
- Bangladesh reports 3,359 new COVID cases in a day, death toll climbs by 12
- Prayer held at Bangladesh college to ward off ‘fears of ghost’
- A YouTube video fame proved ‘Baul’ Selim Fakir’s undoing
- UK's Prince Andrew loses royal and military links
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- He featured as a Baul in a music video. RAB arrests him as a ‘terrifying serial killer’
- Balaclavas are trendy, but for some Muslim women it’s more complicated
- Buses will run seating passengers to the full, says transport owners’ leader Enayet
- Musical event held at Dhaka University to protest attack on Qawwali programme