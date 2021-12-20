Never doubted win despite Buttler resistance, says Australia's Smith
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Dec 2021 07:46 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2021 07:46 PM BdST
Stand-in captain Steve Smith never doubted Australia's victory in the day-night second Ashes Test against England despite Jos Buttler's dogged resistance, the 32-year-old said after putting his team 2-0 ahead in the five-match series on Monday.
Buttler, who dropped several catches behind the wicket, tried to redeem himself with 26 off 207 balls in a spectacular rearguard spread over more than four hours even though it was not enough in the end.
"I was not getting nervous just yet," said Smith, who was put in charge of the team after regular skipper Pat Cummins was ruled out hours before the match for being a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case.
"I thought Jos early on was content to stay at one end. He’d do four balls at one end and get up to the other end. When you get to that point I thought there was enough in the wicket and I was confident.
"I thought he played really well. It’s not the traditional Jos we have seen in the past. His defence was really good. He gave them a bit of a shift there for a while."
Smith said he only knew how as taking over the captaincy a few hours before the match began on Thursday.
"On day one, there was not a lot of nerves. I only found out about 10 or 11 am. I had two missed calls from Pat and a missed message from (head coach) Justin Langer..." Smith said.
"I found out the news that Pat was out for the game and I was going to be captain. It’s been an enjoyable week, hopefully we can keep this momentum going."
Smith complimented fast bowler Mitchell Starc and Jhye Richardson, the latter returning after two years out of test cricket through injury.
Richardson added another dimension, Smith said.
"He's a bit more skiddy than the others. We did bowl a lot fuller than England did, Jhye is a thinker," he added.
Melbourne hosts the third test from Sunday and Smith ruled out the possibility of taking their foot off the pedal.
"England are a good side and we have not really let them back into the contest yet. That’s how we want to keep it," said the top order batsman.
- Never doubted win despite Buttler resistance: Smith
- Australia beat England by 275 runs in Adelaide Test
- SA to investigate Smith and Boucher over racism allegations
- NZ to tour Pakistan twice next season
- England need another Stokes special to save Adelaide Test
- Australia sniff victory
- Rahul appointed vice-captain for S Africa Tests
- Australia declare on 473-9 in second Ashes Test
- Never doubted win despite Buttler resistance, says Australia's Smith
- Australia beat England by 275 runs in Adelaide Test
- South Africa to investigate Smith and Boucher over racism allegations
- New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice next season
- England need another Stokes special to save Adelaide Test
- Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory
Most Read
- Pori Moni replaces Mahiya Mahi in web film ‘Kagojer Bou’
- Dhaka is a noisy city with car horns. Special hooters and sirens add to cacophony
- 31 winners receive Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021
- The Harvard job offer no one at Harvard ever heard of
- BBC investigation reveals mass killings of civilians in Myanmar
- Bangladesh to pass law to secure international accreditation for medical degrees
- Chuadanga with mercury dipping to 7 degrees Celsius becomes the coldest place
- ‘We are a victorious nation’: PM Hasina tells Navy officials
- Threat of omicron looms over Christmas holidays in Europe, US
- Fire at Rangpur Medical College Hospital brought under control