Bangladesh-Pakistan Test resumes after rain delays start of 4th day

But, once play resumed, Bangladesh got off to a sunny start, as Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed picked up the wickets of Azhar Ali (56) and Babar Azam (76), respectively.

Rain has washed out most of the Test as Dhaka faced showers in the aftermath of Cyclone Jawad.

The entirety of the third day was suspended due to rain, with the game still in its opening inning.

At the start of the fourth day, Pakistan were 188-2.

By the end of 71 overs, their score stood at 198-4.