India in command despite New Zealand spinner Ajaz's rare feat
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Dec 2021 07:06 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2021 07:06 PM BdST
New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel claimed the rare honour of bagging all 10 wickets in an innings before India demonstrated their own bowling might to take control of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.
The Mumbai-born Ajaz became only the third player in international cricket to take all wickets in an innings after England off-spinner Jim Laker and India leg-spinner Anil Kumble, but the tourists could not stop India from getting to 325.
In reply, New Zealand could bat only a little over two hours before being bundled out for 62 to concede a first-innings lead of 263.
India decided against enforcing the follow-on and then tightened the screws by reaching 69 for no loss in their second innings, stretching their overall lead to 332 runs at the close of the second day's play.
Cheteshwar Pujara opened the batting in place of Shubman Gill, who suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding at close-in, and was unbeaten on 29 with Mayank Agarwal 38 not out.
On a pitch offering plenty of assistance to the spin bowlers, India's Mohammed Siraj, who was left out of the first Test in Kanpur, bowled with aggression and pace with the new ball to rattle the touring side.
The fast bowler sent back New Zealand's stand-in captain Tom Latham, Will Young and the experienced Ross Taylor to reduce them to 17-3 in his opening spell.
After Siraj's initial blast, the top-ranked test side's batters surrendered meekly to India's spinners.
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up four wickets for eight runs as the New Zealand innings folded in just 28.1 overs.
AGARWAL'S 150
The hosts' first innings total was built on a stroke-filled 150 from opening batter Agarwal.
Resuming on 221 for four, India lost two early wickets to Ajaz but kept accumulating runs on the second day of the test at the ground overlooking the Arabian Sea.
In his first over of the day the 33-year-old Ajaz, whose family immigrated to New Zealand in 1996, dismissed Wriddhiman Saha to complete his third five-wicket haul in a test innings and then had Ashwin bowled on his next delivery.
All-rounder Axar denied Ajaz the hat-trick and then combined in a 67-run stand for the seventh wicket with Agarwal to keep India on course towards a sizeable total.
The right-handed Agarwal, who hit 17 fours and four sixes, reached 150 with a cut shot off Ajaz but was caught behind on the next delivery. Axar was dismissed for 52 after notching up his maiden test half-century.
Ajaz finished with figures of 10-119 and walked off to a standing ovation from the sparse crowd and the Indian dressing room.
The opening test in Kanpur ended in a thrilling draw, with New Zealand's last batting pair hanging on in the final session to deny India victory.
- NZ spinner Ajaz takes all 10 wickets against India
- Kohli declares Saha fit for second Test
- Kohli returns as India ponder combination against NZ
- Dhoni stays with Chennai in IPL
- COVID protocols win SA captain Bavuma's confidence
- Abid leads Pakistan to big win in Chattogram
- Dravid not worried about Rahane's lack of runs
- Dravid defends declaration timing in New Zealand draw
- New Zealand spinner Ajaz takes all 10 wickets against India
- India captain Kohli declares wicketkeeper Saha fit for second Test
- Captain Kohli returns as India ponder combination against New Zealand
- South Africa captain Bavuma confident in board's COVID protocols
- Bangalore retain Kohli, Dhoni stays with Chennai in IPL
- India coach Dravid not worried about Rahane's lack of runs
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- LPG cost in Dhaka is a far cry from monthly readjustment goal to ensure fair price
- KUET expels 9 students, including Chhatra League leader, over professor’s death
- Awami League nominates Ivy for Narayanganj mayoral polls again
- Bangladesh puts borders on alert after India confirms omicron cases
- Sri Lankan manager killed by mob of workers at Pakistan factory
- Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus
- University student dies after lorry rams motorcycle in Dhaka amid road safety protests