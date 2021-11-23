Sharmin Akhter scores first ODI century for Bangladesh Women’s cricket team
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Nov 2021 05:43 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2021 05:43 PM BdST
Sharmin Akhter has made history by scoring the first ODI century for the Bangladesh Women’s cricket team.
The milestone came at Zimbabwe’s Harare on Tuesday, where Bangladesh faces the US in the qualifiers for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.
The Bangladeshi opener scored an unbeaten 130 off 141 deliveries to take Bangladesh to 322-5 at the end of 50 overs.
The other Bangladeshi batters put up a strong fight as well, with 67 from Fargana Hoque, 47 from Murshida Khatun, and 33 from captain Nigar Sultana.
Moksha Chaudhury was the most successful of the US bowlers, taking the wickets of Rumana Ahmed and Ritu Moni for 64 runs.
The US now face a rather steep chase.
The previous record score for Bangladeshi Women on the national stage was held jointly by Salma Khatun and Rumana Ahmed. In 2013, Salma scored an unbeaten 75* against India at Ahmedabad. The following match, Rumana scored 75 against the same opponents at the same venue.
Sharmin’s previous record with the bat was 74, which the right-hand batter had scored in 2017 against South Africa in Cox’s Bazar.
The Bangladesh Women’s team are off to a strong start to the qualifiers so far, having beaten Pakistan in their opening match.
- Sharmin scores first ODI century for Bangladesh Women
- New Zealand ponder 'enormity' of India challenge
- Tamim ruled out of New Zealand tour
- Pakistan whitewash Tigers in last-over thriller
- India sweep series against NZ to kick off Dravid era
- Rumana fires Bangladesh Women to win over Pakistan
- SA bowler Whitehead picks up 10 wickets in an innings
- Time is right for Cummins to be Australia captain: Warne
- Sharmin Akhter scores first ODI century for Bangladesh Women’s cricket team
- New Zealand ponder 'enormity' of India challenge
- Bangladesh's Tamim ruled out of New Zealand tour
- Pakistan bowlers restrict Bangladesh to a measly 124 in last T20
- India sweep T20 series against New Zealand to kick off Dravid era
- Rumana fifty fires Bangladesh Women to three-wicket win over Pakistan
Most Read
- Bangladesh defers Dhaka airport runway repair to March 2022
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Councillor among two killed by gunmen in Cumilla
- Students demanding discount on bus fares attacked in Dhaka
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- Three-day COVID vaccination drive in all Dhaka wards begins on Tuesday
- High Court puts freeze on govt order to install TV set-top box by Nov 30
- Winter brings a familiar woe for Dhaka residents: toxic air
- Pakistan clinch thrilling last-gasp win to seal series sweep against Bangladesh
- Biman to resume Bangkok flights on Dec 2 as Thailand opens to vaccinated tourists