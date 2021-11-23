Sharmin Akhter scores first ODI century for Bangladesh Women’s cricket team

The milestone came at Zimbabwe’s Harare on Tuesday, where Bangladesh faces the US in the qualifiers for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The Bangladeshi opener scored an unbeaten 130 off 141 deliveries to take Bangladesh to 322-5 at the end of 50 overs.

The other Bangladeshi batters put up a strong fight as well, with 67 from Fargana Hoque, 47 from Murshida Khatun, and 33 from captain Nigar Sultana.

Moksha Chaudhury was the most successful of the US bowlers, taking the wickets of Rumana Ahmed and Ritu Moni for 64 runs.

The US now face a rather steep chase.

The previous record score for Bangladeshi Women on the national stage was held jointly by Salma Khatun and Rumana Ahmed. In 2013, Salma scored an unbeaten 75* against India at Ahmedabad. The following match, Rumana scored 75 against the same opponents at the same venue.

Sharmin’s previous record with the bat was 74, which the right-hand batter had scored in 2017 against South Africa in Cox’s Bazar.

The Bangladesh Women’s team are off to a strong start to the qualifiers so far, having beaten Pakistan in their opening match.