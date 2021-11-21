SA bowler Whitehead picks up all 10 wickets in a first-class innings
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Nov 2021 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2021 05:26 PM BdST
Spin-bowling all-rounder Sam Whitehead achieved the rare feat of picking up all 10 wickets in an innings of a first-class match, in the process registering the best figures in 115 years in South African domestic cricket.
Whitehead, who represented South Africa at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh, finished with a superb 10-36 to help South Western Districts bowl Eastern Storm out for 65 in a chase of 186 in Division two of the 4-Day Franchise Series.
The 24-year-old enjoyed a brilliant match overall, taking 5-64 in the Easterns' first innings and contributing 66 and 45 with the bat as his side wrapped up a 120-run victory on the third day of their clash at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn.
Whitehead's figures are the second best in the history of domestic cricket in South Africa behind leg-spinner Bert Vogler, who took 10-26 for Eastern Province against Griqualand West in 1906.
- Tigers suffer series defeat
- AB de Villiers retires from all forms of cricket
- Finch wants to lead Australia's T20 defence on home soil
- India hold nerve to edge out NZ in first T20
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back: state minister
- US to co-host 2024 T20 World Cup
- ICC moves to work out Afghan cricket’s future
- Khawaja to battle Head for Ashes spot
- SA bowler Whitehead picks up all 10 wickets in a first-class innings
- Time is right for Cummins to be Australia captain, says Warne
- Windies debutant Solozano taken to hospital after blow to helmet
- Bangladesh post 108 against Pakistan in second T20
- South Africa's AB de Villiers announces retirement from all cricket
- Tigers wobble as Pakistan seamers make early inroads in T20 opener
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan
- Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’ after Awami League expulsion
- Pakistan crush Bangladesh’s hope of a comeback in T20 series with 8-wicket win
- Bangladesh reports no COVID deaths in a day, for the first time in nearly 20 months
- Doctors see ‘little improvement’ in Khaleda Zia’s condition
- US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives as aviation looks to recover from pandemic
- FBI agents became CIA operatives in secret overseas prisons
- Protests block Bakshibazar after bus helper ‘threatens a student with rape for paying half fare’
- When can the COVID-19 masks finally come off?