Rumana fifty fires Bangladesh Women to three-wicket win over Pakistan

Bangladesh reached the target of 202, their second highest run chase, with two balls to spare at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare on Sunday.

After losing opener Murshida Khatun in the fifth over, Fargana Hoque (45 off 90) and Sharmin Akhter’s (31 off 67) steady 70-run partnership kept Bangladesh Women’s hope of the win alive.

Needing 89 runs in the last 10 overs, Bangladesh fell in trouble after losing three quick wickets, including Rumana’s partner Mitu Moni (33 off 37).

Salma Khatun (18 off 13) then partnered with Rumana to finish the chase with 41 runs off the last three overs.

Earlier, Nigar Sultana elected to field first and her bowlers left Pakistan Women tattering at 49 for five after a top-order collapse. Ritu and Nahida Akter claimed two wickets each.

Nida Dar (87 off 111) and Aliya Riaz (61* off 82) resisted with a 137-run stand to take their total to 201.