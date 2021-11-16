Bangladesh to jointly host 2031 ODI World Cup with India
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Nov 2021 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2021 07:47 PM BdST
Bangladesh and India will jointly host the 2031 Men's ODI World Cup, the International Cricket Council has announced.
For the first time since 1996, Pakistan is set to host a global event - the 2025 Champions Trophy, cricket's governing body revealed on Tuesday.
The new event cycle will begin with the 2024 T20 World Cup, to be hosted jointly by the West Indies and the United States.
India will host the 2026 T20 World Cup in tandem with Sri Lanka before South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia hold the 2027 ODI World Cup together.
Australia, set to host next year's T20 showcase event, will again do so in 2028, this time in conjunction with their Trans-Tasman neighbours New Zealand.
India will then host the 2029 Champions Trophy before the 2030 T20 World Cup moves to England, Ireland and Scotland.
The last major event held in Bangladesh was the 2014 T20 World Cup. Bangladesh also co-organised the 2011 50-over showcase event and was the sole host of the 1998 Knockout World Cup, now the Champions Trophy.
