Pakistan down New Zealand for second win in T20 World Cup
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Oct 2021 12:24 AM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2021 12:24 AM BdST
Pakistan underlined their credentials as early Twenty20 World Cup favourites when they held their nerve to beat New Zealand by five wickets in Sharjah on Tuesday and secure a second straight victory in the tournament.
Chasing a modest 135 for victory after pace bowler Haris Rauf choked out New Zealand with four wickets, Pakistan were in trouble at 69-4 but crossed the line in 18.4 overs for a fine start in their bid for a second championship.
Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 33 while Shoaib Malik (26 not out) and Asif Ali (27 not out) guided them home.
The Group II contest was played against the backdrop of bad blood between the sides after New Zealand abruptly abandoned a limited-overs tour of Pakistan last month citing a security alert. England followed suit in a double blow.
But Pakistan, on a high after beating arch-rivals India in their Super 12 stage opener, channelled any lingering anger as they restricted New Zealand to 134-8 as Rauf picked up 4-22.
The contest was evenly poised until the 16th over with Pakistan at 98-5 but Tim Southee conceded 13 runs in the next as Asif smashed two sixes to turn the game on its head.
Malik struck a six and a four off Mitchell Santner to ensure Pakistan could complete the job in style.
Skipper Babar Azam kept faith with the eleven that hammered India and his decision to bowl after winning the toss paid off as they restricted New Zealand to 42-1 in the powerplay.
New Zealand struggled to release the handbrake as Pakistan continued to apply pressure and Rauf took two wickets in three balls in the 18th over to ensure there were no late fireworks.
"It's always good to win, we'll take this confidence forward in the tournament. The way Shaheen (Afridi) and Haris bowled was very impressive," Babar said.
"I think we gave them 10 runs too many, but it's cricket and that happens. We lost wickets early, but I want to give credit to Shoaib and Asif. Every game is crucial. We want to take it game-by-game and do well in all departments."
New Zealand opener Daryl Mitchell (27), skipper Kane Williamson (25) and Devon Conway (27) all got good starts but were unable to build on them.
"It's disappointing," Williamson said. "Unfortunately we couldn't nail things towards the back end but we were up against a very good side in Pakistan."
Pakistan meet Afghanistan on Friday while New Zealand face a potentially tricky test against a wounded India two days later.
- Pakistan down New Zealand for second win
- Buttler hopes England maintain momentum against Bangladesh
- S Africa win despite de Kock blow
- Taliban officials celebrate cricket win
- IPL unveils Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises
- Former players back Shami after loss to Pakistan
- Kohli vows to rectify mistakes after Pakistan loss
- Liton, Kumara fined over standoff
- Pakistan down New Zealand for second win in T20 World Cup
- Buttler hopes England maintain momentum with Bangladesh up next
- South Africa win despite de Kock blow, Windies slump to second loss
- Taliban officials celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued
- Indian Premier League unveils Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises
- Former players back India's Shami after abuse following loss to Pakistan
Most Read
- Taliban officials celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued
- Thailand to allow vaccinated Bangladeshi tourists
- Crack appears in a pillar of Chattogram flyover. Are heavy vehicles to blame?
- Pori Moni gets fresh bail in narcotics case, indictment hearing on Nov 15
- ‘Angry and frustrated’: Biman pilots launch protests over pay cut
- Former DUCSU vice-president Nur unveils new party with Reza Kibria as convenor
- Bangladesh’s COVID infections fall 72% in a month
- Jeff Bezos’ rocket company wants to build a space station
- BNP activists clash with police after ‘peace’ rally in Dhaka
- At last, a royal wedding. But no trumpets, just a news conference