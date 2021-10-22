Namibia stun Ireland to make Super 12 of T20 World Cup
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Oct 2021 09:17 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2021 09:17 PM BdST
Minnows Namibia pulled off an upset in their final preliminary round match, stunning Test-playing nation Ireland to advance to the Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.
Captain Gerhard Erasmus' unbeaten half-century and David Wiese's all-round brilliance secured Namibia's memorable eight-wicket victory with nine balls to spare in Sharjah.
"I said in the press conference that we run a tight ship," an emotional Erasmus said after the win.
"It's a small country, and a small number of people play cricket. We should be proud of ourselves."
Opting to bat, Ireland got a decent start from Paul Stirling (38) and Kevin O'Brien (25) but could not capitalise on it.
Even after the openers fell, they were cruising at 71-2 at the halfway mark of their innings with captain Andy Balbirnie in the middle.
Balbirnie could not accelerate though and was trapped lbw by Jan Frylinck (3-21) after making 21 off 28 balls.
None of the subsequent batsmen could reach double digits and they eventually settled for a below-par 125-8.
Namibia began well and by the time Curtis Campher removed the openers, the associate nation were on course for victory.
Erasmus led by example with an unbeaten 53, while man-of-the-match Wiese remained not out on 28, sealing the victory with his second boundary.
"We didn't get enough runs," a dejected Balbirnie said after they crashed out of the tournament.
"It will be hard to get over it, and it hurts a lot."
Former champions Sri Lanka have already secured their Super 12 place from Group A.
- 5 bowlers to watch at the T20 World Cup
- Tigers blow away Papua New Guinea
- Fast bowlers need variety to ace UAE pitches: Cummins
- Smith says India favourites to win T20 World Cup
- Sri Lanka crush Ireland to breeze into Super 12 stage
- Pattinson announces international retirement
- Tigers stay alive in T20 World Cup
- WC wickets could be good for seamers: Southee
- Five bowlers to watch at the Twenty20 World Cup
- Fast bowlers need variety to ace 'tired' UAE pitches: Cummins
- T20 World Cup: Tigers set target of 182 for Papua New Guinea
- 'Terrific' India favourites to win T20 World Cup: Smith
- Sri Lanka crush Ireland to breeze into Super 12 stage
- Australia's Pattinson announces international retirement
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests Iqbal Hossain, key suspect in anti-Hindu violence
- Cumilla Hindu temple attack victim dies in Dhaka
- Communal violence: Islamic orator arrested over 'inciteful' remarks
- 6 killed in attack on Rohingya camp madrasa in Cox's Bazar
- Enter the Zuckerverse? Social media churns with new names for Facebook
- Iqbal Hossain, key suspect in anti-Hindu violence, taken to Cumilla
- Tigers beat Papua New Guinea by 84 runs, securing Super12 spot
- Three leaders of ex-DUCSU VP Nur's group behind attack on Ctg puja venue: police
- Alec Baldwin fires gun on movie set, killing cinematographer, authorities say
- Nadia Chaudhri, scientist with an end-of-life mission, dies at 43