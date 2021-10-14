India add paceman Thakur to T20 World Cup squad, Patel in reserves
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Oct 2021 12:06 AM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2021 12:06 AM BdST
India added pace bowler Shardul Thakur to their Twenty20 World Cup squad while all-rounder Axar Patel dropped out of the 15-man side and into a list of stand-by players, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said in a statement on Wednesday.
Inaugural T20 World Cup champions India begin their bid for a second title in a Super 12 match in Dubai against arch-rivals Pakistan on Oct 24.
The tournament was scheduled to be held in India but the COVID-19 situation in the country forced organisers to shift it to the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
The squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami.
Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel.
