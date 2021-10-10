Australia's Wade eyes middle-order role at T20 World Cup

Wade has not played any cricket since Australia's 4-1 T20 series defeat by Bangladesh in August, in which he batted at number five in the first two games before moving to the top of the order.

Captain Aaron Finch, who did not feature against Bangladesh, last week said that he and David Warner would open the batting at the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

"(I'm) preparing more to nail down a middle-order to lower-order role at the moment. Obviously with Davey (Warner) coming back and Aaron didn't play the last series... it's no secret that they're the best two opening batters that Australia have," Wade told reporters.

"I suppose my role at the top of the order maybe if we want to go a little bit harder and if they want a left-hander, maybe I'll go in then, but apart from that, I'll see myself settle in probably in the middle-to-lower order."

The 33-year-old had a disappointing time in Bangladesh, scoring 42 runs in five innings at an average of 8.40, and struggled against the West Indies prior to that, managing 87 runs in five games.

"I played the last series and I'm confident that I'll play this series. I've batted pretty much anywhere in the order for Australia, so it's just getting back and tapping into that experience," added Wade, who will face competition from newcomer Josh Inglis.

Australia kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa in Abu Dhabi on Oct 23.