South Africa seal T20 series with nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Sep 2021 12:24 AM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2021 12:24 AM BdST
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets in a rain-hit Twenty20 international in Colombo on Sunday to win the three-match series with a match to spare.
Having lost the one-day international series 2-1, South Africa won the first T20 match by 28 runs and bowled out Sri Lanka for 103 in the second -- their lowest score when batting first at home.
Opener Kusal Perera scored 30 but found little support as five different bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals.
Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers with 3-20 while Aiden Markram finished with a career-best 3-21 as the spinners wreaked havoc.
"We've got a lot of quality bowlers in the attack. These pitches take a lot more turn than back home, that's something we've got to get used to," said Shamsi, who was adjudged the player of the match.
In response, South Africa reached the target with the loss of just one wicket as opener Quinton de Kock smashed seven boundaries in his unbeaten knock of 58 while Markram scored 21 off 19 balls.
The final T20I will also be played in Colombo on Tuesday.
- South Africa seal T20 series against Sri Lanka
- Mahmudullah still confident of T20 WC chances
- Youngster Theekshana named in Sri Lanka T20 WC squad
- Tigers lose last NZ T20
- 5th England-India Test cancelled due to COVID
- Rashid quits as Afghanistan captain
- India return negative tests, final match to go ahead
- Rubel in reserve in Bangladesh squad for T20 WC
- Youngster Theekshana named in Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squad
- Mahmudullah shrugs off New Zealand loss, upbeat about Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup chances
- Latham fifty leads New Zealand to 27-run win over Bangladesh in last T20
- Fifth Test cancelled after India unable to field team due to COVID fears
- India return negative tests, final match to go ahead
- Rashid quits as Afghanistan captain after T20 World Cup squad announcement
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Pori Moni is set for a comeback to film after weeks in detention
- Why so many tennis players don’t want the COVID vaccine
- Azimpur school principal suspended over ‘unclean room’
- Bangladesh goes back to school in the midst of a pandemic
- Bangladesh reopens schools and colleges after long coronavirus shutdown
- ‘No more distance between us’: Students celebrate return to school, ignore health rules
- Thousands protest new Turkish vaccine and test rules
- Policeman rescues two children thrown overboard from launch for ‘not paying the fare’
- Bangladesh eyes August deadline for deep-sea mooring project