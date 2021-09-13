Former Pakistan skipper Raja named new PCB chairman
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Sep 2021 06:50 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2021 06:50 PM BdST
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has been elected the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a tenure of three years after winning an unopposed election, the country's cricket board announced on Monday.
Raja, who played more than 250 international matches for Pakistan from 1984 to 1997, replaces Ehsan Mani who stepped down from his role last month.
After his retirement, Raja became a cricket commentator. The 59-year-old served as the PCB chief executive from 2003 to 2004.
"One of my key focuses will be to help introduce in the Pakistan men's cricket team the same culture, mindset, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the most feared cricket playing nations," Raja said in a PCB statement.
"Obviously, as a former cricketer, my other priority will be to look into the welfare of our past and present cricketers.
"The game has and will always be about the cricketers and, as such, they deserve more recognition and respect from their parent institution."
Last week, PCB announced that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis had stepped down from their respective roles, shortly after their squad for the Twenty20 World Cup was named.
- Raja named new PCB chairman
- India players refused to play fifth Test v England: BCCI
- 'Winning mentality' will boost team at T20 World Cup
- South Africa seal T20 series against Sri Lanka
- Mahmudullah still confident of T20 WC chances
- Youngster Theekshana named in Sri Lanka T20 WC squad
- Tigers lose last NZ T20
- 5th England-India Test cancelled due to COVID
- India players refused to play fifth test v England, says BCCI chief
- 'Winning mentality' will help Bangladesh at T20 World Cup
- South Africa seal T20 series with nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka
- Youngster Theekshana named in Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squad
- Mahmudullah shrugs off New Zealand loss, upbeat about Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup chances
- Latham fifty leads New Zealand to 27-run win over Bangladesh in last T20
Most Read
- Pori Moni is set for a comeback to film after weeks in detention
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Shakib, Niaz Morshed join fund manager LR Global as advisers
- Bangladesh arrests two over fake Australian visas, police say ringleader is in Australia
- Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash
- ‘No more distance between us’: Students celebrate return to school, ignore health rules
- Jatiya Party MP Masuda Chowdhury dies at 70
- Azimpur school principal suspended over ‘unclean room’
- Many in Bangladesh experience in-person schooling for the first time
- The legacy of America’s post-9/11 turn to torture