Rubel in reserve in Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Sep 2021 06:41 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2021 06:41 PM BdST
There was no place for Rubel Hossain in the Bangladesh squad for the Twenty20 World Cup beginning next month, with the experienced pace bowler named only as a reserve on Thursday.
There was no big surprises in the 15-member squad to be led by all-rounder Mahmudullah in the showpiece event in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
With Tamim Iqbal opting out due to a lack of game time in the format, opener Saumya Sarkar was picked despite his poor form in their 4-1 series victory at home against Australia last month.
Nurul Hasan will continue as the wicketkeeper following Mushfiqur Rahim's recent decision to withdraw from that role and play as a specialist batsman.
Rubel and leg-spinner Aminul Islam are the two reserve players for Bangladesh, who again will rely on veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to make an impact having recently won home series against Australia and New Zealand.
They begin their early round campaign against Scotland on Oct. 17 and need a top-two finish in a group that also includes Papua New Guinea and co-hosts Oman to make the tournament's Super 12 stage.
Squad: Mahmudullah (captain), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain
