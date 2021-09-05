India coach Shastri tests COVID-19 positive, support staff isolate
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Sep 2021 06:06 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2021 06:06 PM BdST
India coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID-19 but the team have been cleared to continue with the ongoing fourth test against England at The Oval, the touring side said in a statement on Sunday.
Bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel are also isolating "as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening", the statement said minutes before the start of the fourth day's play.
The players have since undergone two lateral flow tests -- on Saturday night and on Sunday morning.
"The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth test at The Oval," the statement added.
The five-test series is level at 1-1.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Rohit hits century as India take control of Oval Test
- Openers, Mahmudullah lift Bangladesh to 141 in second T20
- India fight back with Root dismissal in fourth Test
- England in charge at Oval after seamers wreck India's top order
- Bangladesh ease to maiden T20 win over New Zealand in series opener
- Tamim Iqbal drops out of T20 World Cup
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh to reopen all schools on Sept 12
- Bangladesh plans in-person class once a week for now
- How Bangladesh plans to reopen schools and colleges
- Railway to Rangamati: A Tk 89bn project on the horizon
- Mitsubishi Motors is set to build plant in Bangladesh
- Transporters worry about rise in highway robberies in the north
- Brazil health regulator suspends use of 12m Sinovac vaccine shots
- Election Commission gets greater leeway in new bill passed by parliament
- Monica Lewinsky is (reluctantly) revisiting ‘that woman’
- Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Microsoft Bangladesh