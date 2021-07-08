Mahmudullah career-best 150, Taskin 75 propel Bangladesh to 468 against Zimbabwe

He partnered with Mahmudullah, who smashed an unbeaten 150, for 191 runs on Day 2 at Harare Sporting Club on Thursday.

Zimbabwe were 15 for no loss with Takudzwanashe Kaitano (5) and Milton Shumba (10) in the middle, facing a massive task ahead in their first innings.

Starting the day on 298 for eight, Mahmudullah registered his career-best innings with two prolific stands after stitching up 132 with Liton Das, who fell agonisingly five runs short of a century.

For the hosts, Blessing Muzarabani grabbed 4-94 while Donald Tiripano and Victor Nyauchi bagged two wickets apiece.

They cracked 28 boundaries in their 276-ball stay as Taskin took on the attack bludgeoning 11 of them, pairing up in the Tigers’ third ninth-wicket Test century.

As the Tigers approached 500, slow left-arm orthodox Milton Shumba went through the gates of Taskin to end the partnership.

He then showed up to bowl the opening over of the Zimbabwe innings.