India overcome Jamieson blows to reach 130-5 at lunch
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jun 2021 06:39 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2021 06:39 PM BdST
Rishabh Pant's counter-attacking 28 not out helped India weather Kyle Jamieson's double strike and reach 130-5 in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) on Wednesday.
India are 98 ahead with two sessions to go in the weather-marred contest which spilled into its reserve day to make up for lost time at the Ageas Bowl.
Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 12 at the break with the low-scoring match looking interestingly poised.
Jamieson had been the wrecker-in-chief in India's first innings and the towering seamer returned to haunt them again on the sixth morning.
Operating with a nagging line and length outside the off-stump, the 6' 8" (2.03m) bowler dismissed Virat Kohli for the second time in the match when the India captain poked at a delivery to be caught behind for 13.
In his next over, Jamieson sent back the dour Cheteshwar Pujara for 15, the edge flying to Ross Taylor at first slip.
The bowler was denied a third wicket when Tim Southee dropped Rishabh Pant's edge at second slip when the batsman was on five in what could prove a costly reprieve.
Trent Boult strangled Ajinkya Rahane, who made 15, down the leg side but Pant appeared unfazed.
The left-hander decided to counter-attack instead, stepping out repeatedly against Neil Wagner, injecting excitement into the contest with his devil-may-care batting.
The one-off match lost two full days to rain on England's south coast, diminishing hopes of a result in Test cricket's pinnacle event.
