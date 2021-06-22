Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jun 2021 08:58 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2021 08:58 PM BdST
Former captain Younis Khan has stepped down as Pakistan's batting coach before their coming tours of England and the West Indies, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.
His departure leaves Pakistan without a batting coach for their limited-overs matches in England in July, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it would bring in a replacement for the matches in the West Indies in July and August.
Younis was appointed last November on a two-year contract that ran until the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.
"It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement, without saying why Younis was leaving the post.
"Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions."
He said he was hopeful Younis would be available for similar stints in the future.
The team will leave for Manchester on Friday to play three one-dayers and three T20 matches in England.
From there, they will fly to West Indies to play five T20 matches and two Tests.
