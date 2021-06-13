After Shakib apology and punishment, BCB digs deep into his DPL outburst

The BCB formed a five-strong committee on Saturday to know what the real reason was behind the all-rounder’s atrocious behaviour during Friday’s Abahani-Mohammedan match.

Shakib, the captain of Mohammedan, was at the centre of three incidents involving behavioural misconduct at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

In a display of appalling on-field behaviour, he kicked the stumps at the non-striker's end after his lbw appeal against Mushfiqur Rahim was turned down by the umpire. An over later, he went on to rip up all three stumps and fling them to the ground in a rage of fury after the umpire called for the covers with Mohammedan with one ball left to complete a minimum of six overs of Abahani innings which would be required for a result.

He also made an indecent gesture towards the Abahani dressing room or gallery while getting off the field. At that time, he and Abahani coach Khaled Mahmud charged towards each other.

Immediately after the rain-hit match, won by Mohammedan, Shakib took to Facebook and said he was sorry for the “human mistake” and later accepted the regulators’ three-match ban and a fine of Tk 500,000.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan is “concerned” about the incident and he wants to know why Shakib behaved so roughly, said Kazi Inam Ahmed, the chairman of the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis or CCDM - the BCB sub-committee that oversees all Dhaka leagues.

Inam sits on the investigation committee along with BCB Media Committee Chairman Jalal Yunus, the board’s directors Naimur Rahman and Sheikh Sohel, and the chief match referee Raqibul Hasan.

“We will present a clear picture at the board meeting after talking to everyone within two days,” said Inam. The board is slated to sit after three days.

He said they would hear from the club managers and skippers if they had objection to any issue related to the T20 tournament.

“The board president is very serious about the issue.”