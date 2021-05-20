Russell returns to West Indies squad for trio of T20 series
>> Reuters
Published: 20 May 2021 12:31 AM BdST Updated: 20 May 2021 12:31 AM BdST
West Indies have recalled all-rounder Andre Russell for Twenty20 series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan as they prepare to defend their 20-overs World Cup title in India later this year.
Russell has not played international cricket since March 2020, though he was active in T20 leagues in West Indies, Sri Lanka and India.
Left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer and bowlers Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh Jr also returned to join the 18-member squad led by Kieron Pollard.
"These upcoming T20Is are crucial in terms of our preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup," head coach Phil Simmons said in a statement on Tuesday.
"We have assembled a very solid squad — with experienced world-class match-winners and some exciting young talented players ready to explode onto the global stage and do great things for West Indies cricket.
"We are at that point where we have identified those who we will look to be the core of the squad to defend our World Cup title ...
"We won five years ago, so the next few weeks and months will be major stepping-stones on the road towards defending our title and being World Champions for a third time."
Spinner Sunil Narine again sits out, having earlier informed the board he was not ready to return to international cricket.
Veterans Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards and Chris Gayle are also in the squad, which will quarantine and train in St Lucia ahead of the series opener against South Africa in Grenada on June 26.
They will subsequently play similar five-match series against Australia and Pakistan in July-August.
West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
- Tendulkar had 'sleepless nights' due to anxiety
- Australia board open to info on ball-tampering
- Paine backs Smith to regain captaincy
- SL name Perera as ODI captain
- India get vaccines before England tour
- Boult, Neesham reach Auckland
- Shami, Jadeja return to India's Test squad
- India optimistic as COVID threatens T20 World Cup double whammy
- Tendulkar had 'sleepless nights' before matches due to anxiety
- Australia board open to new information on ball-tampering scandal
- Australia skipper Paine backs Smith to regain the captaincy
- Sri Lanka name Perera as ODI captain, drop Mathews in major overhaul
- India get COVID-19 vaccines before England tour
- New Zealand's Boult, Neesham arrive in Auckland after IPL's suspension
Most Read
- Bangladesh court turns down police appeal to remand Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam
- Bangladesh to receive 106,000 Pfizer doses under COVAX in June
- Deputy Secretary Shibbir, who filed lawsuit against journalist Rozina, is transferred
- Bangladesh logs 1,608 new virus cases, 37 deaths in a day
- India reports highest daily death toll since the pandemic began
- How Myanmar’s military moved in on the telecoms sector to spy on citizens
- Bangladesh job seekers worry about future as they age out in pandemic
- Official Secrets Act of 1923 under the spotlight after journalist’s arrest
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Bangladesh buying Sinopharm COVID vaccine from China on an emergency basis