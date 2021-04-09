India's Tendulkar leaves hospital after being treated for COVID-19
>>Reuters
Published: 09 Apr 2021 12:17 AM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2021 12:17 AM BdST
India batting great Sachin Tendulkar said on Thursday that he has been released from hospital a week after he was admitted when he contracted COVID-19, but he will remain in isolation at home.
Tendulkar, who turns 48 later this month, was previously quarantining at home after testing positive following mild symptoms.
"I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.
"I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances."
Tendulkar retired from professional cricket in 2013 after notching a still unmatched 100 international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.
He lives in Mumbai, the capital of the Western Indian state of Maharashtra which has been the hardest hit by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
India reported a record 126,789 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as several states struggled to contain a second surge in infections. With 12.9 million cases, India is the third-worst affected country, behind the United States and Brazil.
- Bangladesh women win SA series
- T20 World Cup in India on track despite pandemic woes: ICC
- IPL set to roll even as pandemic worsens
- Cricketers slam Taslima for Moeen tweet
- Fakhar ton not enough for Pakistan in 2nd ODI vs S Africa
- Delhi's Axar contracts COVID-19
- Tendulkar hospitalised with COVID
- Allen helps N Zealand blank Bangladesh 3-0 in T20 series
- India's Tendulkar leaves hospital after being treated for COVID-19
- Bangladesh emerging women secure ODI series against South Africa in Sylhet
- T20 World Cup in India on track despite pandemic woes, says ICC
- India's popular IPL set to roll even as pandemic worsens
- English cricketers slam Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin for Moeen Ali tweet
- Stunning Fakhar ton not enough for Pakistan in second ODI vs S Africa
Most Read
- Commuters are left in the lurch as Bangladesh enters the second day of lockdown
- Bangladesh moves to reopen shopping malls, altering lockdown rules
- RAB hands over Islamist orator Madani to police
- Bangladesh’s COVID deaths surge by 74, a record full-day count
- South African variant became most prevalent in Bangladesh in mid-March: study
- Actress Kabori in intensive care as her health deteriorates
- Two presidents visited Turkey. Only the man was offered a chair
- English cricketers slam Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin for Moeen Ali tweet
- 8 trucks burn as ferry catches fire in Bhola
- Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it