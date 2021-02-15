‘It can’t go on like this,’ BCB chief Nazmul says after Test series loss to West Indies
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Feb 2021 01:36 AM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2021 01:36 AM BdST
Disappointed by the Tigers’ 2-0 Test series loss to West Indies, Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan says the team need changes as it “cannot go on like this”.
Bangladesh lost the second Test by a slim margin of 17 runs in Dhaka on Sunday to suffer their first whitewash at home since 2012.
In the last Test series at home as well as the One-Day International series this time, the Tigers beat the Caribbean with ease.
But their performance in the two Tests was totally different, which prompted the BCB chief to raise the issue of holding the players to account.
The players’ mindset and game strategy left much to be desired, he said.
“Should we tell the top, experienced, renowned and world class players how to bat? We are not supposed to do this,” Nazmul said.
Bangladesh were all out for 213 while chasing 231 in the second innings of the second Test on Sunday in another dismal show of a batting collapse. They managed only one partnership of over 50 runs.
The loss means no points in the global Test championship for the Tigers while they were looking to rake up all 120 points up for grabs before the beginning of the series.
“The solution is very easy. It can’t go on like this. I didn't want to say much after (the loss to Afghanistan), but today I am saying this – changes are a must by all means,” Nazmul said.
The BCB chief also questioned the decision to play only one pacer in each Test as he sees no rationale behind keeping four fast bowlers in reserve. “There is no doubt that our pacers are better than the spinners.”
“I was told that they (pacers) will play, but it did not happen. I will demand answers from everyone, not only the coach and the captain,” Nazmul warned.
