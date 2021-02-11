Shakib skips New Zealand tour of Bangladesh to spend time with family
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Feb 2021 08:31 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2021 08:31 PM BdST
Bangladesh will not have the services of ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan on their tour of New Zealand as he wishes to spend time with his wife who is expecting a baby.
Chief of Cricket Management Committee of Bangladesh Cricket Board, Akram Khan said the board on Thursday approved his request for leave of absence from the team’s trip to New Zealand.
“He is not going [to New Zealand]. He sent a letter about that. He requested leave to spend time with his family. We discussed this with the president of the board and authorised his leave.”
Shakib is scheduled to fly to the United States on Feb 16.
The Tigers are supposed to fly to New Zealand on Feb 23 for three ODIs and the same number of T20Is.
The ODIs are slated for Mar 20, 23 and 26 and the T20Is are scheduled for Mar 28, 30 and Apr 1.
