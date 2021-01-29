Pakistan's Fawad Alam punishes South Africa with century
>> IANS/bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2021 01:31 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2021 01:31 AM BdST
Fawad Alam put Pakistan in control of the first Test against South Africa, chalking up a superb century to lead the home side to 308 for eight by the close of day two in Karachi for a first innings lead of 88 runs.
Pakistan had been reeling on 33 for four in response to South Africa’s 220 all out, but Fawad (109) tilted the match in Pakistan's favour as he demonstrated great skill and patience to compile his third Test century.
Hasan Ali (11 not out) and Nauman Ali (6 not out) will resume on the third morning and look to push the Pakistan lead past 100 on a wicket that is expected to get progressively lower, slower and take more turn.
Fawad and Azhar Ali (51) put on 94 for the fifth wicket before the latter was caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock off spinner Keshav Maharaj (2-71).
Mohammad Rizwan added a breezy 33 but steered seamer Lungi Ngidi (2-55) to a diving Faf du Plessis at wide first slip.
The unorthadox Fawad, who takes a bizarre front-on stance at the crease, put on a further 102 with Faheem Ashraf (64) as they took the attack to the tourists.
The partnership ended when Fawad clipped the ball to Temba Bavuma at mid-wicket off the bowling of Ngidi, with Faheem following just before the close, playing a delivery from Anrich Nortje (2-84) onto his own stumps.
It remained very much Pakistan’s day, however, with only four wickets falling after 14 dismissals on day one.
The tourists bowled without luck but were guilty of missing a number of sharp chances in the field to leave themselves an uphill battle to save the Test.
South Africa will play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals on their tour, their first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009, in which six policemen and two civilians were killed.
- Wade dumped from Australia's Test squad
- No demons in Karachi pitch, just poor batting: Elgar
- NZ Cricket boss confident Australia will tour
- Tigers whitewash Windies
- Sri Lanka must learn to bat like Root: Chandimal
- Root hails Test win against Sri Lanka
- Maxwell accepts Test career all but over
- Root masterclass sees England frustrate Sri Lanka
- Pakistan's Fawad Alam punishes South Africa with century
- Wade dumped from Australia's Test squad for South Africa tour
- No demons in Karachi pitch, just poor batting says South Africa’s Elgar
- NZ Cricket chief confident Australia will tour despite COVID scare
- Sri Lanka must learn to bat like Joe Root, says skipper after loss to England
- England Test success in Sri Lanka a boost for India next: Root
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Runu Veronica Costa, a nurse, becomes first to receive COVID vaccine as Bangladesh kicks off inoculation
- By a massive margin, AL's Rezaul wins Chattogram mayoral election marred by deadly violence
- Dhaka University demotes journalism teacher Samia Rahman for plagiarism
- Bangladesh garment sector struggles as pandemic empties order books
- VIPs take vaccine as Bangladesh tries to encourage people for mass immunisation
- Bangladesh records 509 new virus cases, another 15 die
- Over 500 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots in five Dhaka hospitals
- Kuwait jails MP Shahid for four years for human trafficking, money laundering
- Proud Boys leader was ‘prolific’ informer for law enforcement