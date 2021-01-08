Windies' Shepherd misses Bangladesh tour after testing positive for COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jan 2021 08:47 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2021 08:47 PM BdST
Fast-bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been replaced with Keon Harding in the West Indies one-day squad for their Bangladesh tour later this month, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has said.
"Shepherd will remain in Guyana where he is undergoing a period of isolation that unfortunately will extend beyond the team's travel period," the CWI said in a statement.
West Indies are sending a depleted contingent after 10 players, including test captain Jason Holder and limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard, pulled out of the tour over COVID-19 concerns.
The CWI said all other members of the touring party have returned negative results in their final pre-travel COVID-19 tests and would reach Bangladesh in two batches by Sunday.
Beginning on Jan. 20, West Indies are scheduled to play three one-day internationals and two tests.
