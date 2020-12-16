India keep faith with opener Shaw for Adelaide
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Dec 2020 10:58 PM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2020 10:58 PM BdST
India have kept faith with young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw for the opening day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide, which starts on Thursday, the country's cricket board said.
The 21-year-old has scored a hundred and two fifties in his four Tests so far, but managed only 62 runs in four innings in warmup games in Australia ahead of the four-Test series.
Shaw's place looked to be under threat after he got out to some rash shots, while Shubman Gill pushed his claim for a Test debut with scores of 43 and 65 in the final tune-up game in Sydney.
However, the board confirmed the line-up on Wednesday with Shaw keeping his place and partnering regular opener Mayank Agarwal, with Cheteshwar Pujara, captain Virat Kohli and deputy Ajinkya Rahane to follow in the batting order.
"Prithvi has performed at the Test level but he will be playing in Australia for the first time. It's very exciting to see his progress," Kohli said on the eve of the match.
Hanuma Vihari will be the number six batsman while Wriddhiman Saha will don the wicketkeeping gloves for the touring side.
Ravichandran Ashwin has been chosen as the lone specialist spinner for India, who will go with the frontline pace trio of Jaspit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.
Kohli will fly home after the Adelaide Test for the birth of his first child, leaving Rahane in charge for the three remaining matches.
The India captain backed Rahane to do a "tremendous job" in his absence.
"He seems to be very composed and knows the strengths of our team," he told reporters. "We already know the template we play with. We're absolutely on the same page.
"I feel like this is his time to really step up and perform strongly as an individual, and then as a captain as well he'll do a great job."
India team: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.
- Windies agree to tour Bangladesh in January
- Starc to rejoin Australia team
- Rohit cleared to fly to Australia
- Jamieson puts NZ in control
- England's India tour will be in three venues
- S Africa to make historic Pakistan return
- Warner ruled out of first Test against India
- Kohli rules out Pandya for Australia Tests
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends pandemic-hit celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary by nine months
- Grameenphone faces charges of failing to protect confidential customer information
- Man claims former Cox’s Bazar MP Bodi is his father
- Bangladesh celebrates 49 years of victory in the shadow of coronavirus
- Dec 16, 1971 - when lights of victory cleared Pakistani darkness from Bangladesh
- Defeated force of 1971 wants to mislead devout Muslims, says Hasina
- Fashion mogul Peter Nygard indicted on sex-trafficking charges
- Moderna vaccine is highly protective against COVID-19, the FDA finds
- Nagad strikes major deal with GP to drive customers into its digital wallet
- ABM Abdullah, PM's personal physician, contracts COVID-19