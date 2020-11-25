Windies to assess Bangladesh bio-security arrangements before tour
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Nov 2020 06:16 PM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2020 06:16 PM BdST
Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed on Tuesday the team will be the first to tour Bangladesh since the COVID-19 pandemic struck but said they are sending officials this week to assess bio-security arrangements before the side arrive in January.
West Indies toured England for a test series in July and are currently in New Zealand to play three Twenty20 Internationals and two Test matches.
CWI Chief Executive Johnny Grave said in a statement that "... with the health and safety of our touring party at the forefront of our minds, we have decided to conduct a pre-tour recce by sending two highly experienced professionals to assess the BCB's bio-secure plans and protocols."
However, Bangladesh board chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said last week the CWI had requested one fewer Test to reduce the amount of time their players would have to spend in the biosecure bubble.
More stories
Most Read
- Bangladeshi worker arrested in Singapore for planning armed violence back home
- General Waqar-uz-Zaman promoted, made PSO at Armed Forces Division
- Hasina orders cut in budget for overseas grass-farming lessons
- Faridul Haque Khan sworn in as state minister
- UK woman who joined Islamic State in Syria asks court to let her return home
- Bangladesh plans new pandemic restrictions; no more lockdowns
- 'America is back,' Biden says, as he dumps Trump's foreign policy approach
- As India readies vaccine strategy, Modi warns of possible side-effects
- Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen contracts COVID-19
- SSC, HSC exams to be delayed in 2021 amid pandemic