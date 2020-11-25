Windies to assess Bangladesh bio-security arrangements before tour

West Indies toured England for a test series in July and are currently in New Zealand to play three Twenty20 Internationals and two Test matches.

CWI Chief Executive Johnny Grave said in a statement that "... with the health and safety of our touring party at the forefront of our minds, we have decided to conduct a pre-tour recce by sending two highly experienced professionals to assess the BCB's bio-secure plans and protocols."

West Indies were originally scheduled to play three Tests, three one-day internationals and a couple of Twenty20 matches on the tour.

However, Bangladesh board chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said last week the CWI had requested one fewer Test to reduce the amount of time their players would have to spend in the biosecure bubble.