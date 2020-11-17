Mahmudullah recovers from COVID-19, keen to return to practice
Sports Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Nov 2020 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2020 03:58 PM BdST
Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah is back on his feet, less than two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19.
The experienced lynchpin of the Tigers’ batting lineup was diagnosed with the disease on Nov 6 during a routine checkup before he was scheduled to head to Karachi for Pakistan Super League.
He underwent another diagnosis to ensure that he was infected and the result took him out of the trip. He then self-isolated at home.
However, the result returned negative from a test on Tuesday and he is keen to return to the field for practice on Wednesday.
“My report came out negative today. It wasn’t too much of a problem anyways as there wasn’t any intense symptom except for a bit of cold,” the 34-year-old Mahmudullah told bdnews24.com in an immediate reaction after getting his report.
“The hardest thing was staying away from my kids and family. I had to interact with them from a distance. It’s a relief that nothing happened to anybody at home. I am completely fine now.”
“I actually want to get back to the field tomorrow. I’m not feeling any weakness or any other problem. But that would be clear once I get to bowl or bat.”
Mahmudullah will represent Gemcon Khulna in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, scheduled for Nov 24. The Tigers’ ace in the hole Shakib Al Hasan is his teammate in the tournament.
