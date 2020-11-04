Shakib retains top spot in ODI allrounders ranking on return from ban
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Nov 2020 07:50 PM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2020 07:50 PM BdST
Shakib Al Hasan was the top-ranked ODI allrounder when the International Cricket Council or ICC slapped him with a ban for violating code of conduct last year, but the Tigers’ ace in the hole has regained the top spot in the rankings on his return to action.
With the conclusion of the ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, the ICC published new ODI rankings on Wednesday.
The southpaw leads the allrounders segment by far, bagging 373 points ahead of Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi (301 points) and England’s Chris Woakes (280).
The ICC had banned 33-year old Shakib from all things cricket for two years, including one year of suspended sanction, for his failure to report “corrupt approaches on numerous occasions”.
According to ICC’s rules of rankings, if a cricketer is banned for a year or more, he or she would be off the rankings. So Shakib was excluded from rankings of all three formats.
In Shakib’s absence, Nabi climbed to the peak.
During Shakib’s time in hiatus, Afghanistan played only three ODIs, all in November last year.
Shakib also shares the 21st spot in the ODI batsmen rankings with his teammate Tamim Iqbal and Australia’s Steven Smith with 663 points.
Mushfiqur Rahim leads the Tigers on the batsmen’s table on 16th spot with 696 points while India’s maestro Virat Kohli leads the rankings with 871 points ahead of Rohit Sharma, 855 points.
Shakib sits on the 28th spot in the ODI bowlers list with 563 points. Right-arm spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz leads Bangladeshi players on 14th with 626 points while left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman sits on 19th with 610 points.
Shakib will also return to the Test Championship and Twenty20 rankings in ICC’s next update for those formats.
