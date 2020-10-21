Mpitsang named new South Africa selection convenor
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Oct 2020 09:16 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2020 09:16 PM BdST
South Africa have named former fast bowler Victor Mpitsang as the new convenor of selectors ahead of a proposed home limited overs series against England next month.
"The role for the national convenor of selectors is an incredibly important one, which is why the process of appointing the eventual candidate has taken so long," director of cricket Graeme Smith said in a media release on Wednesday.
"We needed to be certain that we have left the role in the safest hands possible and Victor's credentials speak for themselves."
Mpitsang, 40, played two One Day Internationals for South Africa as a teenager in 1999, and made over 100 first class appearances before retiring in 2012. He was previously head of selectors for the national Under-19 side.
Cricket South Africa are hoping to host England in Cape Town for three ODI and three Twenty20 Internationals starting late November, and were given a boost this week then they received government approval for the tour to go ahead, though no official announcement has been made.
