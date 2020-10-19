Punjab beat Mumbai after two Super Overs in IPL thriller
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Oct 2020 03:54 AM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2020 03:54 AM BdST
Two Super Overs were needed for the first time in Indian Premier League history as Kings XI Punjab overcame Mumbai Indians in a thrilling contest in Dubai on Sunday.
The teams could not be separated after 20 overs each, with Punjab all-rounder Chris Jordan run out trying to get back for two from the final ball.
Paceman Jasprit Bumrah restricted Punjab to just five in the first Super Over before fellow Indian quick Mohammed Shami held Mumbai to the same total, taking the match into a second Super Over.
Mumbai returned to score 11 on the second attempt, with a superb piece of fielding from Punjab's Mayank Agarwal on the boundary rope denying Mumbai's Kieron Pollard a six from the last delivery.
West Indies batsman Chris Gayle then smashed a six off the first ball for Punjab before Agarwal wrapped up the victory with back-to-back boundaries.
"This is sport. It can get hard, but you definitely can't do without it," said Indian batsman Agarwal. "It is amazing to be part of this game, which will go down in history."
