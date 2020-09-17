BCB will rethink tour if SLC makes them wait too long
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Sep 2020 10:26 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2020 10:42 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Cricket Board is waiting for a positive response from its Sri Lankan counterpart as it continues to prepare for the tour as planned.
BCB chief Nazmul Hassan on Monday said Bangladesh would not travel to the island nation compromising their preparations to follow Sri Lanka Cricket or SLC’s terms for the tour to go ahead.
Since then the Sri Lankan media has been reporting that officials of both boards are in discussion over reaching a consensus over the matter.
It is also clear to the BCB that things do not entirely depend on the SLC. So the wait continues for the Tigers, said Jalal Yunus, the head of BCB's media wing, on Thursday.
“We are waiting for an email from them... We haven’t got one yet. Hopefully, we will get to know in a few days. We didn't say anything specific either. We’ve said the quarantine term must be reduced and we need time to train. Now we're waiting for their decision,” he said.
“It's now SLC’s decision. Actually, [the decision] is not SLC’s either. You know that they have a task force that deals with COVID-19. SLC is waiting for their decision,” Yunus, who is a director of the BCB, added
“Once they come to know, we’ll also know. Pressurising them from here will not work. They will inform us themselves and we are waiting for that. [The decision] will come in within two to three days.”
However, the BCB will not wait for too long.
“We are ready. We have prepared according to what we had planned earlier. If they respond positively, we can prepare within a week. We won’t have any trouble doing that,” said Yunus.
“But if they make us wait too long, we may have to think again,” he added.
BCB boss Hassan on Monday had also said once the board makes a decision regarding the tour, it would not look back.
As planned the probable squad and support staff for the Sri Lanka tour would undergo coronavirus tests on Friday and Saturday. The team will sign into the hotel on Sunday to enter a bio-secure bubble.
The team is supposed to be tested twice after entering the bio-secure bubble and then travel to Sri Lanka at the end of this month.
