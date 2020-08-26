Toby Radford appointed head coach of BCB High Performance team

The board made the decision public through a media statement on Wednesday afternoon

Radford’s agreement with the BCB is for one year starting from August 2020. His introduction to the High Performance programme will be through the training camp in Sri Lanka in September-October.

An ECB Level 4 coach and a former first-class cricketer for Middlesex and Sussex, Radford was the West Indies senior team’s batting and assistant coach on two occasions (2012-13 and 2016-2019), the statement read.

He has also performed the role of head coach of Glamorgan and Middlesex in the English County Championship. Radford carries comprehensive experience as a consultant for ECB and Cricket West Indies (CWI).

He has held the positions of Director of CWI’s High Performance Centre, Director Academy of Middlesex County Cricket Club and has coached England’s Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 teams.

Radford, 48, said he was looking forward to his new assignment with excitement: “I am delighted to be appointed as Head Coach of High Performance for the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

“Bangladesh has many talented young cricketers and it will be a privilege to work with, and help develop them in their journey to consistent success at international level.

“I would like to thank the BCB for this wonderful opportunity for me to help shape their players of the future. I can’t wait to get started.