Former South Africa player Neil McKenzie resigns as Bangladesh batting consultant
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Aug 2020 10:32 PM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2020 10:32 PM BdST
Bangladesh white-ball batting consultant Neil McKenzie has resigned from his position citing family issues, reports CricBuzz.
“Yes I've resigned, only reason being time away from the family," the Indian cricket news website report quoted the former South African player as saying on Friday.
"With COVID-19, the schedule and doing all formats... the time away from my young family would be too much. I've loved being a part of the Tigers and will always have a soft spot for Bangladesh cricket and the great guys I've been fortunate to work with,” McKenzie added.
The board is likely to appoint New Zealand's Craig McMillan in his replace, according to a CricBuzz report published earlier.
McKenzie played 58 Tests and 64 one-day international for South Africa, as well as 155 domestic Twenty20 games.
