Terrorists open fire during cricket match in Pakistan
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Aug 2020 07:22 PM BdST Updated: 08 Aug 2020 07:30 PM BdST
A cricket match in Pakistan had to be stopped after a group of terrorists opened fire at players, spectators at Kohat Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, reports Yahoo Cricket.
A large number of spectators had gathered for the final of the Amn Cricket tournament at the Dradar Mamazai area in the Orakzai district on Friday.
Media and political workers were also present at the ground for the final.
According to witnesses as cited by The News International, 'no sooner had the match started the terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on the playground from the nearby hills.' The players, spectators and journalists, they added, saved their lives by fleeing the scene.
A spectator said that the firing was so intense that the organisers were left with no choice but to end the game.
However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident, the report added.
