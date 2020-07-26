Broad puts England in control of deciding Test against West Indies
Reuters
Published: 26 Jul 2020 02:28 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2020 02:28 AM BdST
Stuart Broad smashed a swashbuckling half century off just 33 balls before grabbing two wickets to put England in control of the third and deciding Test against West Indies on Saturday.
Broad helped the hosts to score 369 in their first innings at Old Trafford and then tormented the West Indies batsmen with the ball as the visitors ended day two on 137-6 when bad light stopped play.
West Indies will resume on Sunday with skipper Jason Holder (24) and Shane Dowrich (10) at the crease, still trailing by 232 runs.
They had taken four wickets quickly at the start of the day, including Ollie Pope who failed to add to his overnight 91. Jos Buttler was dismissed for 67.
But Broad provided a timely reminder of his batting skills he flayed the bowling to all parts of the ground during a 76-run partnership with Dom Bess for the ninth wicket which turned the tide of the game.
He was back at it again directly after lunch as the West Indies began their reply, snagging the wicket of opener Kraigg Brathwaite (1) in his first over.
In between, John Campbell scored a brisk 32 before a short ball from Jofra Archer forced him to pop one up to gully while Shai Hope continued his poor form with just 17.
He was caught behind off James Anderson, who then repeated the feat straight after tea to remove Shamarh Brooks (4).
Rain had been forecast for much of Saturday but stayed away although the floodlights were on all day. Gloomy conditions are expected on Sunday with heavy rain on Monday.
The Test series is level at 1-1.
