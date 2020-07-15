Mashrafe recovers after 24-day battle with COVID-19
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2020 12:14 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2020 12:14 AM BdST
Bangladesh cricketer and Narail-2 MP Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has recovered from COVID-19 after battling the disease for 24 days.
Although his younger brother Morsalin Bin Mortaza tested negative for the virus, his wife Sumona Haque’s result came back positive once again after treatment.
Mashrafe’s family members gave their sample for tests on Sunday.
“We got out test results on Tuesday night,” Mashrafe told bdnews24.com.
Mashrafe urged all his fans and well wishers to stay safe and to continue battle to defeat the virus with a message of his recovery from the illness on social media recently.
The former Bangladesh ODI captain got tested for COVID-19 after suffering from a fever, headache and sore throat for a few days. The result came out positive on Jun 20.
It came after his wife and mother-in-law had been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection but Mashrafe said he had not come into contact with either of them.
However, he had visited his constituency twice to take part in relief efforts since the coronavirus outbreak began in Bangladesh on Mar 8. He went into 14-day quarantine upon returning to Dhaka after his last trip there.
